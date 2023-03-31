Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ETG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 154,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,691,750,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.