eCash (XEC) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. eCash has a total market cap of $601.90 million and $4.73 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,399.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00434907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00126640 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00030608 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,348,142,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,348,198,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

