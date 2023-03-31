Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $164.57. 485,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

