eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms recently commented on EHTH. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

EHTH opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $256.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.58. eHealth has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,977,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 323,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 676,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 676,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 400,170 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

