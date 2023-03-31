Elevance Health, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $8.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Elevance Health in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.80. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $458.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.94.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

