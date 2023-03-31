Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.89. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

