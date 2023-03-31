ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 293.01% from the stock’s current price.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.89.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ENDRA Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

