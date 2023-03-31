ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 293.01% from the stock’s current price.
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.89.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ENDRA Life Sciences
ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
