Energy Revenue America (OTCMKTS:ERAO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Energy Revenue America shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 59,300 shares changing hands.
Energy Revenue America Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About Energy Revenue America
Energy Revenue America, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas. The company primarily focuses on coal bed methane unconventional natural gas projects. It transports and sells natural gas through a 65 mile pipeline with approximately 3,000 acres in the Cherokee basin and 3 compressors in Nowata County, Oklahoma.
