Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.05 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $407.17 million and $26.05 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

