Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.30 million, a P/E ratio of 110.76 and a beta of 1.02. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Imara Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.