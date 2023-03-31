Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 957,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance
Shares of EGLX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.58. 83,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.
Further Reading
