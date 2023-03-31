Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Envestnet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

