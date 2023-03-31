EOS Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $162.58 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004535 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003682 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001130 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,086,888,198 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,888,197 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.