Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 31st (1COV, ABT, ACGL, ADP, ADS, AF, AFX, AIR, AMPS, AON)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 31st:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €39.00 ($41.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $90.00 to $102.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $235.00.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €143.40 ($154.19) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €2.40 ($2.58) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €2.30 ($2.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €175.00 ($188.17) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $322.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $36.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $10.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $153.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $41.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $40.00.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,400 ($29.49).

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $7.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was given a C$4.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $460.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $157.00 to $165.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €52.00 ($55.91) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$53.50 to C$54.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $4.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $111.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $49.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $103.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €38.00 ($40.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$1.70 to C$2.30.

ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$1.70 to C$2.30.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $14.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 570 ($7.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $2.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $117.00. Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 785 ($9.64) to GBX 712 ($8.75).

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 580 ($7.13) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) was given a €68.00 ($73.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target cut by Stephens from $53.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $6.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €14.50 ($15.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $10.00 to $8.00. TD Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $3.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$1.10.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $181.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $9.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €239.00 ($256.99) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €68.00 ($73.12) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.60 to $5.15. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $79.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.80 ($3.01) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$6.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €66.00 ($70.97) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €58.00 ($62.37) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.30 to $4.50.

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$1.00.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,200 ($76.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,300 ($89.69) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $950.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $314.00 to $277.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $80.00 to $20.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $76.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $73.00.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) had its target price trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.00 to $4.50. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €125.00 ($134.41) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €71.00 ($76.34) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €14.00 ($15.05) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €24.00 ($25.81) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $1.75 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $1.15 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $3.60. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $40.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $279.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $166.00 to $163.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $292.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Argus from $530.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €29.00 ($31.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $6.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $68.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was given a GBX 2,450 ($30.10) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,400 ($29.49) to GBX 2,450 ($30.10).

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

