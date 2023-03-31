Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 31st (1COV, ABT, ACGL, ADP, ADS, AF, AFX, AIR, AMPS, AON)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 31st:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €39.00 ($41.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $90.00 to $102.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $235.00.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €143.40 ($154.19) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €2.40 ($2.58) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €2.30 ($2.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €175.00 ($188.17) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $322.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $36.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $10.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $153.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $41.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $40.00.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,400 ($29.49).

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $7.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was given a C$4.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $460.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $157.00 to $165.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €52.00 ($55.91) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$53.50 to C$54.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $4.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $111.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $49.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $103.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €38.00 ($40.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$1.70 to C$2.30.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $14.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 570 ($7.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $2.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $117.00. Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 785 ($9.64) to GBX 712 ($8.75).

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 580 ($7.13) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) was given a €68.00 ($73.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target cut by Stephens from $53.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $6.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €14.50 ($15.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $10.00 to $8.00. TD Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $3.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$1.10.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $181.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $9.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €239.00 ($256.99) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €68.00 ($73.12) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.60 to $5.15. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $79.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.80 ($3.01) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$6.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €66.00 ($70.97) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €58.00 ($62.37) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.30 to $4.50.

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$1.00.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,200 ($76.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,300 ($89.69) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $950.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $314.00 to $277.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $80.00 to $20.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $76.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $73.00.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) had its target price trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.00 to $4.50. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €125.00 ($134.41) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €71.00 ($76.34) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €14.00 ($15.05) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €24.00 ($25.81) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $1.75 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $1.15 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $3.60. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $40.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $279.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $166.00 to $163.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $292.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Argus from $530.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €29.00 ($31.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $6.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $68.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was given a GBX 2,450 ($30.10) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,400 ($29.49) to GBX 2,450 ($30.10).

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

