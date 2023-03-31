Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $108.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

