Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 15,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 41,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Several research firms have issued reports on EGFEY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Up 3.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.
About Eurobank Ergasias Services and
Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.
