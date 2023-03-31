Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 396,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,030,190 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $8.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Eventbrite Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. Analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,010,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,705,000 after purchasing an additional 685,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 110,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,834,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

