Evercore ISI Trims Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Target Price to $6.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 81,565 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 487.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 340,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 282,475 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 227.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 129,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 89,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

