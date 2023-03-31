Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Everipedia has a total market cap of $81.71 million and $2.91 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

