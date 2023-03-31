Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $23.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.
Separately, Barclays raised Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Evonik Industries Stock Performance
Shares of EVKIF opened at $21.01 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70.
About Evonik Industries
Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.
