FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Lifted to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of FDS opened at $410.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.67 and its 200 day moving average is $421.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

