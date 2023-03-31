Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) PT Lowered to C$0.30 at Raymond James

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Farmers Edge Stock Performance

OTC FMEGF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Farmers Edge has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

Farmers Edge Company Profile

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

