Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Update

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 741,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,220,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,035,000 after buying an additional 79,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after buying an additional 965,940 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after buying an additional 60,194 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.2% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

