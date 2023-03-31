FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $224.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.66 and its 200 day moving average is $182.36. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

