Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
FENC opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $225.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.
Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.