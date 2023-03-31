Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

FENC opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $225.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.