FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FCBBF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCBBF opened at $17.70 on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

