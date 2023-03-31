First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

