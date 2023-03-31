First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,411 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 200,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,103. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

