First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 100,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 70,125 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 147,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 209,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE opened at $15.81 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

