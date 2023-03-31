FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 2.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 10.3% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

PSQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,546,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,572,162. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

