Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 1,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortum Oyj from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.20 ($16.34) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Articles

