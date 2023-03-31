Foster Group Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,832. The firm has a market cap of $480.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

