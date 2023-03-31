Foster Group Inc. Has $735,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,816,000 after buying an additional 114,194 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 884,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,466. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $38.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

