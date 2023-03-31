Foster Group Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,811,000 after acquiring an additional 890,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,347,775 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.