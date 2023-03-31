Foster Group Inc. Invests $333,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

BA stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,324. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46, a PEG ratio of 185.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.