Foster Group Inc. Purchases 64,887 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,393,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $100,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. 7,697,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,116,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

