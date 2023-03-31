Foster Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.64. 1,529,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

