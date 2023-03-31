Foster Group Inc. Sells 21,006 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.93% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $51,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 116,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,251. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

