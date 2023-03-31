Foster Group Inc. Sells 4,580 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO remained flat at $44.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,525,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,435,973. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.