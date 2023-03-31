Foster Group Inc. Sells 577 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

