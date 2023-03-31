Foster Group Inc. Sells 884 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,074,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,734 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,264,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,741.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,356,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.42. 1,106,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

