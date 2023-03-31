Frank Dangeard Acquires 1,014 Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,326.43).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 263.60 ($3.24). 16,034,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,565,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.90. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.85). The firm has a market cap of £25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 694.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 3.27%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,684.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About NatWest Group

Several research firms recently commented on NWG. Barclays cut NatWest Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.18) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.67) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.30).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

