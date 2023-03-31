Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of FC stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 262,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,222. The firm has a market cap of $534.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $54.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its position in Franklin Covey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.