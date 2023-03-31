Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,097,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,335% from the previous session’s volume of 146,187 shares.The stock last traded at $21.70 and had previously closed at $21.64.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

