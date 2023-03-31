Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Down 1.4%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.09. 169,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 400,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Frontier Lithium Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$454.88 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 24.74 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.24.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium ( CVE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.