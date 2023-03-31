Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 159.07% from the company’s previous close.

FUSN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The company has a market cap of $243.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 328,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

