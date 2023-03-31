FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Cameco Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCJ. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CCJ stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. Cameco has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,653,000. Natixis boosted its position in Cameco by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 20,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,264,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cameco by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

