G999 (G999) One Day Volume Hits $16,497.30

G999 (G999) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, G999 has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $16,497.30 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00062121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018211 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001287 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

