Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.90 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 239.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,122,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,019,576 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 478,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.