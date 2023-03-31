Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.90 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 239.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Galiano Gold Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
