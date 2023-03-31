Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Up 15.1% in March

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 10,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOTU shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective for the company. CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 3,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 357,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 549.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 677,058 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,036. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.42 and a beta of -0.79.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

